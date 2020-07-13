http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/F-_WxW5E9HM/democrats-are-getting-really-confident-thats-making-biden-pelosi-nervous

At this point in the 2020 presidential campaign, you would rather be presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden than President Trump. Biden has a lead of 9 percentage points in the polling averages by RealClearPolitics and The Washington Post, and 9.4 points as measured by FiveThirtyEight. He leads Trump, “in some cases outside the margin of error, in recent polls in the battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin,” the Post reports. Democratic congressional candidates are also crushing their GOP rivals in online donations, Politico reports, setting off alarm bells among Washington Republicans.

In fact, “Trump’s management of this summer’s crises has triggered what Democrats detect as a tectonic shift in the political landscape, with party leaders suddenly bullish about not only taking back the White House but also wresting control of the Senate, as well as expanding their House majority,” the Post reports. Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) predicted “there’s a tsunami coming.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said “we’re feeling very good” about taking back the Senate. Not everyone thinks this level of confidence is helpful.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told the Post that Democrats have “one advantage” over 2016: “People are vigilant, they are attuned, they are concerned.” Trump and his allies will try to suppress Democratic votes, she warned. “I say: ‘Own the ground. Don’t give one grain of sand. Get everybody out.'” Longtime GOP strategist Mike Murphy, who opposes Trump, similarly said he would warn Democrats: “Caution! Elections are very dynamic!”

“Trump and his advisers insist that their campaign’s internal data show the race as more competitive,” the Post reports, “and that he can gain momentum in the weeks ahead with a disciplined message and a brutal, sustained assault on Biden’s character, ideology, and mental acuity.”

Things can absolutely change, but over the past month at least, “Biden’s lead over Trump has been both incredibly stable and unusually large,” Geoffrey Skelley notes at FiveThirtyEight, and he “is verging on a landslide. That’s not a word we use lightly.” Certainly, “the president is in a very, very deep hole, and I’m not quite sure how he gets out of it,” said Amy Walter, national editor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. And “instead of just a slight drag, the president is tying anchors around the ankles of Republican candidates.” Peter Weber

