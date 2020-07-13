http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/_MviatpX0Hc/for-our-australian-readers.php

I will be on Sky News in Australia tonight, as a guest on the Kenny Report. Rita Panahi of Outsiders, who is excellent, will be guest hosting. We’ll talk about American politics–don’t know how we will manage to fill the segment!

So if you get Sky News in Australia, please tune in. We will record my segment at 11:00 p.m. my time, so if I look like I am trying to stifle a yawn, I’m probably trying to stifle a yawn.

