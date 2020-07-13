https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/07/13/ford-woke-workers-stop-making-police-cars/

We’ve grown used to the dangerous trend of the nation’s police coming under verbal (and sometimes physical) attacks from everyone from mobs in the streets to liberal politicians. But now they’re facing a new opponent in the form of some of the workers at Ford Motor Company. A group of “at least 100” employees have sent a letter to the company’s CEO saying that they should stop manufacturing their line of Interceptor police vehicles, used by law enforcement agencies around the country. This is apparently supposed to strike a blow against systemic racism or something. Your guess is as good as mine. But I suppose we should check in and see what the heck they’re going on about. (NY Post)

Ford employees are prodding the company to stop making cop cars amid a nationwide uprising against police brutality. Ford staffers made the demand in a letter to Chief Executive Jim Hackett and Executive Chairman Bill Ford that was recently circulated at the company’s Dearborn, Mich., headquarters, according to news reports. “Throughout our history, the vehicles that Ford employees design and build have been used as accessories to police brutality and oppression,” the letter reads, according to an excerpt published by the automotive news website Jalopnik. “As an undeniable part of that history and system, we are long overdue to ‘think and act differently’ on our role in racism.”

Fortunately for the police (and Ford’s bottom line), their CEO was having none of this nonsense. Jim Hackett responded to the letter by simply saying that Ford “won’t be getting out of the market any time soon.” Hackett condemned racism in all its forms, but noted that issues impacting police credibility have nothing to do with the vehicles they’re driving. Ya think?

The obstinate employees attempted to counter that issue by saying that George Floyd was killed “next to a Ford Police Interceptor.” Seriously? Are we to assume that if the officers in question had arrived in a Chevy Mr. Floyd might still be alive today? I suppose we shouldn’t be too surprised. This argument is probably in line with the “logic” we see on display from everyone demanding we either defund or abolish the police.

Even if Ford isn’t going to take this request seriously, it’s still a valid reminder of just what our law enforcement officers are facing these days. A call to stop providing the police with vehicles and the other equipment they need to safely perform their jobs is a call for an indirect attack on police officers. After all, an officer on foot is easier to take out than one with full access to all of the offensive and defensive equipment available in their patrol vehicle.

Further, the entire concept of police vehicles has nothing to do with racism. The vast majority of cops (who are not racists and don’t wind up facing excessive use of force complaints) also drive the same cars. It’s a pointless charade and an obvious attempt at virtue signaling. Fortunately, the CEO of Ford clearly isn’t ready to slash his bottom line over this nonsense. But still, if this is how the police are going to be treated going forward, is it any wonder that so many of them are choosing to leave the profession in droves? And that’s only a victory for the anarchists.

