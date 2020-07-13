https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/george-papdopoulos-democrats-police-election/2020/07/13/id/976964

Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos told Newsmax TV on Monday that Democrats will be hurt in November by their “turning against law enforcement.”

Papadopoulos, on “American Agenda,” addressed recent comments made by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., during a town hall last week.

“Do we think this has to do with the fact that there’s record unemployment in the United States right now? The fact that people are at a level of economic desperation that we have not seen since the great recession?” she said in a clip shared by The Hill.

“Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent and are scared to pay their rent. And so they go out and they need to feed their child and they don’t have money. So, you maybe have to — they’re put in a position where they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry that night.”

Papadopoulos said, “the projection and the messaging” from the congresswoman and from New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio says to the American public and to criminals, “mayors, and the governors, and the Congress people, do not have the back of law enforcement in these major cities.”

He added, “we are four months away from a general election, people who have seen their businesses vandalized, people who have lost family to these vigilantes and criminals, they’re going to go to the ballot box, and they’re going to vote for law and order, and propaganda and turning against law enforcement in this country is going to hurt them at the ballot box.”

