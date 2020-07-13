https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/george-soros-donates-220-million-radical-blm-groups-including-movement-end-policing-know/

The Soros Foundation announced $220 million donations to BLM and black-led justice organizations building power in black communities across the country.

The Open Society Foundations added that the donations will help the movement to “end policing as we know it.”

This is not the first time Soros has donated to black lives matter.

In August 2016 the mysterious “DC Leaks” website posted hacked documents from George Soros’s Open Society.

TRENDING: College Democrats, Satanists and Witches Team Up to Shut Down Young Conservatives of Texas Chapter

The documents included information on operations in Latin America, Eurasia, Asia, the US, Europe and the World Bank.

One document revealed Soros paid $650,000 to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Washington Times accused Soros of giving at least $33 million in one year to the far left groups that emboldened black lives matter activists.

During the Ferguson riots a Soros-linked organization MORE (Missourians Organizing for Reform and Empowerment) and OBS (Organization for Black Struggle) advertised for paid protesters in Ferguson.

And in May 2015 a list of over 80 groups and individuals was posted on Twitter of the paid Ferguson protesters.

Via Weasel Zippers:

This is a friendly reminder on who was funding these violent movements.

On Monday the Soros Open Society announced another $220 million in donations to radical groups in black communities.

MSN reported:

Open Society Foundation, the philanthropic organization founded by billionaire George Soros, is investing $220 million in emerging organizations and leaders building power in Black communities across the U.S. The largest share for the investment, $150 million, will be through a set of five-year grants to Black-led organizations focused on racial equality, the organization announced Monday. “It is inspiring and powerful to experience this transformational moment in the racial justice movement,” Open Society Foundations’ President Patrick Gaspard said in a statement. “We are honored to be able to carry on the vital work of fighting for rights, dignity, and equity for oppressed people the world over started by our founder and chair, George Soros.” Some of the organizations receiving the grants are fighting for expanding voting rights, while others are fighting for police reform. Recipients of this set of investments include Black Voters Matter, Circle for Justice Innovations, Repairers of the Breach and the Equal Justice Initiative, according to Open Society Foundations. In addition to the five-year grants, Open Society Foundations said it is also making a series of investments totaling $70 million in “more immediate efforts to advance racial justice.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

