https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/global-deep-state-news-tgps-joe-hoft-italian-tv-discusses-russiagate-italian-origin-connections-italians-respond-video/

The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft was a guest on VOX Italia TV today. He shared the Italian connections in Russiagate and the related players in Italy as well as the origins of Russiagate which are now believed to be from Italy.

The Gateway Pundit has reported numerous reports on the corrupt Mueller attempt to remove President Trump from office. Perhaps no entity in the US has reported more on the connections between the Obama Administration and Italy in relation to this political scandal.

For example, we reported in May:

TRENDING: Ocasio-Cortez Says Skyrocketing Crime In NYC Caused By Poor People Shoplifting Bread

Today Joe Hoft discussed the Italian connection on VOX Italian TV:

[embedded content]

Here are some of the comments from Italians who listened to the broadcast [translated to English]:

We Italians want these CRIMINALS we have in government to be put to death for all they have done to our historical ally Donald Trump and for all THE HORROR THAT THEY ARE DOING AGAINST THE ITALIAN PEOPLE

Hopefully Trump will go strong against the Italian deep state. Now we understand why Conte kept for himself the delegation on the Italian secret services

SATANIST GLOBALIST COMMUNISTS … THEY ARE THE ENEMIES!

ITALIANS WAKE UP!

So the consequences of the “Drain the Swamp” should also bring down our puppet government of treacherous criminals. Let us hope so !

Grande Toscano, this story could really radically change the entire future political landscape .. thanks for the information you give.🇮🇹🖤

You see how the story we believed already written is in fact to be completely rewritten, we have lived in a great lie for decades, between subterfuge of all kinds and systemic disinformation of the masses, today perhaps we understand why never what is the real nature of this globalist neoliberal system which I consider the most inhuman and criminal system in history.

WHAT A BOMB!!!! BOOOOMMM

It’s time for the awakening worldwide!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

