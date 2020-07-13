https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/senate-house-fundraising-gop/2020/07/13/id/976863

A dozen Republican strategists and donors are warning that the party is not doing enough to offset the huge advantage Democrats have built up this election year in fundraising for the Senate races, Politico reported on Monday.

This surplus of cash, combined with President Donald Trump’s sinking poll numbers and more GOP-held Senate races looking competitive, means that the odds of Democrats flipping the Senate are increasing, the GOP strategists fear.

“It’s a slow-moving train wreck,” said Eric Wilson, a Republican consultant who headed Marco Rubio’s digital strategy in the last presidential campaign. “The warning signs are flashing right now, and they’re ignoring it.”

Other GOP strategists insist that the Republican outlook is bleak not only for this November, but in the next Senate races to come, unless the party improves by taking such steps as investing in list-building, advertising regularly on Facebook and increasing email solicitations, according to Politico.

Republicans have been behind Democrats in online fundraising for a decade, but the midterms two years ago shined a greater spotlight on the issue as Democrat challengers flush with online cash flipped the House. A similar pattern appears to be developing for this November in both the Senate and House.

The huge hauls brought in online by the Democrats this election cycle are being spurred by ActBlue, the party’s preferred fundraising platform.

Although Republicans have a new online donation tool backed by Trump, WinRed, which they have touted as an answer to ActBlue, the GOP strategists are insisting that will not make the difference, because not enough Republican campaigns are taking active steps to properly utilize the tools at their disposal to fundraise.

