The same flat-earth “science” being used as a pretext to criminalize Americans for not wearing masks has been used to release violent criminals. Now, another one of those released from jail under coronavirus jailbreak policies has been charged with murder in the nation’s capital.

July 4 weekend was a horrible bloodbath for black children across many of our nation’s prominent cities. As I chronicled each of the cases last week, I predicted that most of the suspects would be repeat violent offenders, gun felons, parole violators, or all of the above. Well, that appears to be the case in the horrific D.C. shooting on Independence Day that left 11-year-old Davon McNeal dead.

McNeal was helping his mother at a neighborhood barbecue when a group of drive-by shooters fatally shot him. D.C. police have now arrested two suspects, have issued warrants for two more, and are waiting on a fifth.

During a press conference on Thursday, Police Chief Peter Newsham announced the arrest of 18-year-old Daryle Bond of Southeast D.C. and noted that he has a violent criminal history. Later that day, Christian Wingfield, 22, was arrested. Warrants have been issued for Marcel Gordon, 25, and Carlo General, 19, and they are still at large. Just this past spring, General was arrested on felony possession of a handgun, but rather than being jailed, he was placed into Maryland’s growing supervised probation program.

Marcel Gordon is a 25-year-old from Southeast D.C. who has two prior gun arrests as well as multiple other charges.

Christian Wingfield was also arrested on felony gun charges in the spring but was placed under “active intensive supervision” with a curfew and GPS monitor. But like all supervised parole programs, there is no deterrent. He allegedly cut off the ankle monitor when he participated in the drive-by shooting. Gordon also had two gun-related arrests as well as other charges.

Here’s the kicker. Wingfield was released from D.C. jail on May 22 because of coronavirus. Mind you, the fatality rate in prisons has been lower than among the non-incarcerated population, but that has not stopped these liberal cities from releasing 94,000 criminals from prisons and jails, according to UCLA’s database. California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the release of another 8,000 criminals. California has already released over 13,400 from county jails and over 3,400 from prison.

This is a perverted sense of “justice” in America’s major cities today. Politicians are now threatening jail time for those who fail to wear masks under the guise of combating coronavirus, yet they release violent gun felons from jail under that same pretext?

Repeat gun criminals are not rare. Every one of the suspects in this heinous July 4 shooting were arrested for gun crimes but were out on the streets to gun down an 11-year-old child.

Why is it so hard for Republicans to run against jailbreak, weak sentencing, weak policing, and gun felons? They have the perfect narrative against the Left’s gun control and racial jihad against law enforcement. Not a day goes by without an example of gun felons in major gun control cities being released into communities and killing more black victims, including children.

Over this past weekend, there were 15 shootings within 15 hours in black neighborhoods in New York City. On Sunday night, another family was enjoying a cookout in Brooklyn when four of them were shot, including a one-year-old baby who suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach! Shouldn’t these horror stories drive millions to the streets demanding tougher sentencing for career criminals?

Rather than using his national platform to pin the blame for inner city violence on weak-on-crime policies, Attorney General Bill Barr parroted the BLM lie about racial bias in policing during a recent interview with ABC news. “I do think it is a widespread phenomenon that African-American males, in particular, are treated with extra suspicion and maybe not given the benefit of the doubt,” said Barr in a wide-ranging interview last week.

Why can’t we the people have a political party that defends our right to self-defense while severely punishing those who commit violence with guns or possess them as felons? Isn’t that the ultimate message of equality that will actually save all lives, but black lives in particular?

Attorney General Barr should take his cues from former Attorney General Ed Meese. In a recent report from the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund showing an increase in crime and a drop in prosecutions of violent criminals in cities with pro-jailbreak prosecutors, Meese wrote, “The duty of every prosecutor is to serve the public’s interest, not their own. Ideological crusades have no place in the court of law, and criminal conduct cannot be sanctioned on personal whims.”

It’s time to put race, politics, and ideology aside and go after our nation’s gun felons. The lives of innocent children depend on it.

