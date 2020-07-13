https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/horror-show-dr-fauci-niaid-conducting-coronavirus-vaccine-trials-looking-volunteers/

** Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx used the Imperial College Model to persuade President Trump to lock down the ENTIRE US ECONOMY.

** The fraudulent model predicted 2.2 million American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic

** The authors of the Imperial College Model shared their findings with the White House Coronavirus task force in early March

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx then met with President Trump privately and urged him to shut down the US economy and destroy the record Trump economy based on this model

** A new critique of the Imperial College Model finds the study is “completely unusable for scientific purposes” — The study is a complete sham

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx pushed a garbage model on the White House and the American public and destroyed the US economy

As reported weeks ago — in mid April Dr. Fauci admitted that it was he and Dr. Birx who persuaded President Trump to lock down the US economy knowing the massive destruction this would cause in jobs, lives and commerce.

Over 30 million Americans have lost their jobs because of Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and their faulty models.

Dr. Fauci made at least 15 mistakes and contradictions that cost American lives and fortune.

Now Dr. Fauci and NIAID are looking for volunteers to test their coronavirus vaccine.

Seriously!

Right now, they are conducting clinical trials with various COVID19 vaccines on humans. Dr. Fauci’s NIAID is managing the clinical trials network and they are looking for volunteers:https://t.co/ngLxKoTbRz

Why don’t you sign up to be among the firsts to experience the “science”? — Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. (@NikolovScience) July 13, 2020

Shouldn’t his liberal supporters show their support of the doctor and sign up today?

