https://www.theepochtimes.com/idaho-sheriffs-deputy-critical-after-being-shot-suspect-captured-after-manhunt_3422782.html

Authorities in Idaho confirmed a deputy is in critical condition after being shot on Monday morning by a suspect on a stolen motorcycle in Ada County.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspect was taken into custody following the incident after a major police manhunt was initiated near Highway 16 and Beacon Light Road. The suspect, who was not named, was discovered hiding in a cornfield near the intersection.

Residents were told by police earlier on Monday to “shelter in place.” The suspect was previously described as a white male, slender build, with short facial hair, and was considered “armed and dangerous,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter.

The suspect in the officer-involved shooting earlier this morning is in custody. Deputies located him in a corn field near the Idaho 16/Beacon Light intersection. He turned himself in. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) July 13, 2020

Ada County Sheriff Stephen Bartlett told reporters that deputies helped respond to a call in Canyon County after a burglary where a motorcycle was stolen, reported the Idaho Statesman newspaper. Later, a deputy attempted to stop who he believed to be the suspect in the case.

After a chase, the suspect got off the motorcycle and opened fire at the deputy, who wasn’t identified, in an exchange of gunfire, Bartlett said. The deputy was shot twice.

He was taken to a Boise-area hospital and is said to be in critical condition, the sheriff added. His family was notified.

“We do know that our deputy was struck twice,” Bartlett said, according to KTVB. He is “undergoing evaluation in surgery,” he added in the press conference.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

