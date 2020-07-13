https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/507047-judge-seeks-copy-of-order-commuting-roger-stone-sentence

A federal judge on Monday sought a copy of the executive order commuting Roger StoneRoger Jason StoneChris Christie: I wouldn’t have commuted Roger Stone sentence Graham says he will call Mueller to testify before Senate panel about Russia probe Sunday shows – Spotlight shifts to reopening schools MORE’s prison sentence in order to address questions about the scope of President Trump Donald John TrumpDavis: Supreme Court decision is bad news for Trump, good news for Vance Meadows trying to root out suspected White House leakers by feeding them info: Axios Pressley hits DeVos over reopening schools: ‘I wouldn’t trust you to care for a house plant let alone my child’ MORE‘s commutation.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson said in an order that she is seeking the document in response to questions from the U.S. Probation Office. Berman Jackson, an Obama appointee, said she needs to determine whether the commutation “involves the sentence of incarceration alone or also the period of supervised release.”

Berman Jackson ordered Stone, a longtime Trump ally, and the Department of Justice to produce the document by Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House said late Friday that Trump had signed an executive grant of clemency commuting Stone’s sentence, describing him as a “victim” of former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE’s “improper” investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In February, Stone was sentenced to three years and four months in prison after being convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing an official proceeding. Berman Jackson also sentenced Stone to two years of supervised release following his prison term and ordered him to pay a $20,000 fine.

Trump’s decision to commute Stone’s sentence has proved highly controversial, drawing immediate rebuke from Democrats and other critics as well as pushback from some prominent Republicans.

“Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president,” tweeted Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyChris Christie: I wouldn’t have commuted Roger Stone sentence We haven’t seen how low it can go Trump lashes out at Toomey, Romney after Roger Stone clemency criticism MORE (R-Utah) on Saturday.

Mueller also broke his silence to write an op-ed defending his investigation and saying that Stone remains a convicted felon and “rightly so.”

Stone’s allies in the media and elsewhere had advocated for Trump to issue a pardon or commute his sentence. In a statement issued Friday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany described him as a victim of an unfair process and declared him a “free man.” Stone was due to report to prison Tuesday, after an appeals court denied his motion to delay his prison sentence over concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

