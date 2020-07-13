https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/covid-19-texas

On Monday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat and Keith discussed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his memorandum that requires Texans to wear face masks at all times. Pat expressed that he isn’t sure he is ready to turn his back on Abbott just yet, but he noted many Texans are not happy with their governor.

Did Abbott act too hastily? Pat gave some numbers that could be reason for pause. Just the News reported, “Alarming reports of surging coronavirus infections in Texas are muddied by opaque gaps in state-reported data there, leaving the true status of the virus’s progression in that state uncertain — and possibly less dire than many are making it out to seem.

The report went on to say the lack of timely data for around 90% of COVID-19 cases in Texas “raises concerns that the outbreak is not being properly reflected in state and media reports.”

Watch the clip below for more details.

Use code PAT to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

