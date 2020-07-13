https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/lawmaker-pushes-new-tax-schools-take-abortion/

It was taxes that took down Al Capone and sent him to prison – despite the fact authorities suspected him of millions of dollars of criminal activities and more than a handful of murders.

There’s a group now in Missouri that believes the same component may take down abortion.

Their strategy is to adopt a tax on the endowments of any university that teaches abortion to medical students.

It’s only been proposed at 1.9% but applying that to the hundreds of millions – or even more – that the universities control could make quite an impact.

The strategy was revealed in a report at Just the News, which explained how Missouri state lawmakers hope that the proposed tax will be a disincentive for universities to teach the procedures.

The report cited two training programs at Washington University in St. Louis. The “Fellowship in Family Planning” aims to instruct “complex abortion and contraception” practices. And the Ryan Residency teaches students first- and second-trimester abortion.

Republican Rep. Jeff Shawan recently told JTN those programs are “an abscess on the state of Missouri” and he’s planning to propose – again – the taxation program.

It would apply to the endowment of any university that is linked to an abortion facility or provides training in abortion.

The bill was pending in both the state House and Senate last session but the plan was derailed by actions taken to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The capitol shut down. The assembly was stopped for three weeks. It crushed the momentum of the legislation,” Shawan told JTN. The bill later made it out of the rules committee but it was crowded out because of other – emergency – legislation.

Shawan, now running for state Senate, said he plans that it will be back.

“If I’m in the Senate next year, I’ll be glad to take it up again,” he said. “I can think of two or three representatives in the House that would also like to carry the very same bill again.”

He said this effort, actually, is just the beginning of what he plans as a move against abortion.

He said it’s actually a tax that is designed never to be collected, because schools can avoid it by not teaching the procedures.

If it is collected, JTN reported, it would be offset with a tax cut for residents, rendering it revenue-neutral.

Washington University officials didn’t respond to JTN requests for comment, but the board members did tell Shawan earlier his plan would to “great harm.”

Shawan responded to the board, wondering if the members know “[the bill] seeks to end your practice of destroying babies before they are born?”

