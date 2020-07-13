https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/maine-abdikareem-hassan-arrested-charged-connection-drive-shooting-attack-police-station/

Abdikareem Hassan

32-year-old Abdikareem Hassan of Portland, Maine was arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting attack on a police station on July 5th.

Hassan was arrested on the night of the shooting and according to the criminal complaint, he was being uncooperative and assaulted a police officer and an FBI special agent.

Hassan was charged with:

Assault on a police officer

Two counts of refusal to submit to arrest or detention

Criminal mischief

Federal crime for assault on a federal officer

TRENDING: Ocasio-Cortez Says Skyrocketing Crime In NYC Caused By Poor People Shoplifting Bread

WGME reported:

Police have charged a man in connection with shooting at the Portland Police Department earlier this month. On July 5, police say they stopped Abdikareem Hassan, of Portland, on Franklin Street after officers witnessed him hit a curb near the intersection with Cumberland Avenue. The vehicle he was driving was like the vehicle wanted for a shooting that occurred that same night at the Portland Police Department. The vehicle was also reported stolen, according to police. Hassan was initially charged with operating under the influence, operating after habitual offender and unauthorized use of property. While in custody and at the Portland Police Department, police say Hassan became uncooperative and assaulted a Portland police officer and an FBI special agent and damaged a police vehicle.

“This type of attack on law enforcement is disheartening and personal, but the overwhelming number of positive letters, social media posts, statements denouncing violence against the department, and the calls we have received reaffirm our belief that we have the support of our community,” said Police Chief Frank Clark.

According to police, the motive for the attack is ‘unknown at this time.’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

