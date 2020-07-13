http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mnUqJlSuwqE/

A man from Virginia has raised more than $100,000 to purchase Goya products to donate to food pantries after the brand was faced with boycott calls when its chief executive officer offered praise of President Donald Trump earlier this month.

The money, raised through a GoFundMe page created by Casey Harper, a producer for Eric Bolling, has raised far more than its original goal of $10,000 and now sits at more than $115,000 since it was created on Sunday. According to the page’s listing, the money is being used to “support Trump & feed the hungry.”

“What if we rise up to say no to cancel culture AND feed the hungry at the same time,” the page stated, along with details regarding Goya CEO Robert Unanue’s comments on President Trump earlier this month at the White House.

“We are all truly blessed to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” Unanue said during a speech in the White House’s Rose Garden.

Several left-wing activists began targeting Unanua and Goya Foods as a result of Unanua’s comments, with hashtags like #BoycottGoya trending across social media platforms. Former Democrat presidential hopeful Julián Castro also weighed in on the matter, telling consumers to “think twice before buying their products.”

“Now GOYA is facing a boycott that could cost the CEO his job,” Harper wrote on his GoFundMe page. “The liberal mob is coming for anyone who disagrees. Cancel culture at its worst. We need to have our voice heard!”

In response to Unanue’s comments, President Trump endorsed the brand from his Twitter account, writing, “I LOVE @GoyaFoods!”

