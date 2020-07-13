https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/masked-antifa-goon-portland-opens-black-mans-car-door-violent-protest-gets-body-slammed-video/

A masked Antifa terrorist in Portland opened a black man’s car door during a violent protest over the weekend and ended up getting body slammed.

The black man got out of his vehicle as soon as the masked terrorists opened his car door.

He wasted no time and immediately tossed one the Antifa terrorists to the ground and pinned him.

The Antifa cowards then summoned the mob to attack the man because he had arrows in his car.

WATCH (language warning):

Over the weekend, masked antifa in Portland opened a black man’s car door during a violent protest. Watch how he responded to them: pic.twitter.com/p8gNADCkGM — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 13, 2020

