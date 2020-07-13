https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/mayors-endorse-reparations-study-pegged-6-2-quadrillion/

A political organization for U.S. mayors has adopted a resolution in support of reparations for blacks, and while the mayors didn’t address the cost, one study has suggested it could reach $6.2 quadrillion.

That would be 6,200 trillion.

And that’s without considering the “costs of colonial slavery, as well as racial discrimination following the abolition of slavery in the United States.”

By comparison, the Gross Domestic Product of the world for 2019 was about $142 trillion, making the reparations about 43 times the total of the world’s production for the year.

TRENDING: Court rules against Obama ‘deep state’ job-security strategy

Paul Bedard’s “Washington Secrets” column noted Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, have proposed legislation to set up a “Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act.”

Lee said the commission would recommend “any form of apology and compensation to begin the long delayed process of atonement for slavery.”

There was no mention of the fact that there are no slaves in America today while slavery is rampant in less-developed parts of the world.

Bedard reported a study called “Wealth Implications of Slavery and Racial Discrimination for African-American Descendants of the Enslaved” recommended a payment of $151 million to each descendent of a slave.

Should black Americans be paid reparations? 0% (0 Votes) 100% (24 Votes)

He explained the study essentially calculates the unpaid hours slaves worked, a price for massacres and discrimination, and adds interest.

The study states, “Whether the full cost of slavery and discrimination should be compensated, or only a portion, and at what interest rate remain to be determined by negotiations between the federal government and the descendant community.”

The mayors said in their letter to the Congress members, “We recognize and support your legislation as a concrete first step in our larger reckoning as a nation, and a next step to guide the actions of both federal and local leaders who have promised to do better by our black residents.”

They said their support of the legislation “is not just an endorsement – it is a resolution.”

“We have resolved to do better for our black residents by promoting equal rights and opportunity through the implementation of policy reforms at the local level, as well as through our advocacy for action at the federal level.

“This year, the nation’s mayors will work diligently on a national platform known as an American Breakthrough, which will be informed by mayor-led work groups on critical interconnected challenges: Police Reform and Racial Justice; Guiding the COVID-19 Response and Health Equity; Eliminating Poverty; Dismantling Systemic Racism; and Supporting Equitable Economic Recovery. We are committed to doing our role in local government to disrupt systemic racism, which inhibits the realization of a nation of liberty, prosperity, and justice for all.”

The letter was signed by Greg Fischer, mayor of Louisville.

The study, by several academics, concluded: “We argue that the U.S. government should have paid reparations for enslavement and de jury racial discrimination because the ratification of the 5th Amendment in 1791. Article IV, Section 2, of the Constitution established not only slavery but also the personhood of the enslaved, and the 5th Amendment applies to all persons. Had these reparations been paid, they would have had intergenerational wealth implications for African American descendants living today.”

If American taxpayers think, however, they’re going to get by with paying only $6.2 quadrillion, they shouldn’t put away their checkbooks just yet.

The same study claims the value of lost freedom to Japanese American World War II internment detainees could be $16 quadrillion.

That’s without estimating the “cost of lost opportunities and pain and suffering.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

