http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RKR5t76CV78/

Monday, during an appearance on MSNBC, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) described President Donald Trump’s supporters as “very anti-immigrant and white supremacists.”

Host Chris Jansing said, “Let me ask you about Robert Mueller because you’re on the Judiciary Committee and your Chairman, Senator Lindsey Graham, now says he wants to see Mueller called in to testify. Do you support that?”

Hirono said, “I think that this is coming a year too late. There are a number of us, Democrats, who called for Robert Mueller to come before our Senate Judiciary Committee very shortly after the report was released. But within that year’s time, we all know that Russia interfered with our elections. That is not even in dispute, but the president is totally obsessed about disputing that. And in that time, we now have three crises we’re having to deal with, and it’s a pandemic, an economic crisis, we have police brutality and systemic racism crisis. So what’s happening is that really covering for the president and his failures is the operating principle for his enablers. What are we going to hear from Bob Mueller at this point? Nothing much.”

She added, “We should be dealing with the pandemic, with the opening of schools. You just did a perfect coverage on the concerns that everyone has about schools reopening. We should be dealing with economic crisis. We should be dealing with the racism that is in our country, to which the president speaks to because he has a base of supporters who are very anti-immigrant and white supremacists. That’s a lot of his base, and he speaks to, so the divisiveness continues. We should focus on the things we need to focus. I’m just saying this president doesn’t take responsibility for anything. He only cares about himself, unlike another candidate that I know, Joe Biden.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

