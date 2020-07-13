https://www.theepochtimes.com/melania-trump-shares-video-showing-her-wearing-mask-while-visiting-womens-center_3422398.html

First lady Melania Trump wore a mask as she visited Mary Elizabeth House, a women’s center in Washington.

Trump said she met with staff members, mothers, and children, and dropped off boxed lunches and “Be Best” items “to show my appreciation for their efforts to strengthen families in our community.”

A video posted by the first lady over the weekend showed her speaking with parents and children. She was wearing a white button-down shirt, jeans, and a white mask.

The clip also showed Trump handing out the lunches, which were emblazoned with “Be Best.” That’s the first lady’s campaign for major issues facing children today. The three main pillars of the campaign are well-being, online safety, and opioid abuse.

The White House said Trump’s visit was not announced ahead of time.

“During the unannounced visit, the first lady met with staff of the Mary Elizabeth House, mothers, and their children. Mrs. Trump spent time engaging with children at the community playground and handing out boxed lunches and Be Best items as a show of her appreciation for the work of the dedicated staff, and the families whom they serve, to create a supportive community and home for young women in and out of the child welfare system,” it said in a readout of the visit.

The Mary Elizabeth House was described as a ministry community home devoted to providing life skills, counseling, educational, and training resources to help at-risk and vulnerable single mothers and their children.

The mothers seen in pictures and videos of the visit were also wearing masks.

The visit took place on July 9.

Trump first encouraged people to wear masks in April, posting a picture of herself wearing one and highlighting guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“They recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when social distancing can be hard to do,” Trump wrote on social media. “Remember, this does NOT replace the importance of social distancing.”

The CDC recommends people “wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” according to its website. The main social distancing measure is maintaining 6 feet of distance from non-household members.

President Donald Trump, the first lady’s husband, wore a mask in public for the first time on July 11.

Trump was visiting wounded members of the military at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

