Violent leftists take the 3rd Police Precinct in Minneapolis in late May.

More than 150 Minneapolis police officers filed claims this month claiming PTSD after the street attacks last month following the death of George Floyd.

The Minneapolis officers feared they would be beaten to death by the violent leftist mobs that looted, vandalized and burned over 1,500 buildings in the city and hundreds of businesses.

“While law enforcement is a high-stress career, the last two months in Minneapolis have pushed many officers to their breaking point,” Meuser said… Among Meuser’s clients are officers who were inside the city’s 3rd Precinct police station, which was abandoned and subsequently burned during the May protests here. At least 13 officers were inside the building at the time, Meuser said, and some wrote what they thought were final texts to family members and loved ones fearing they would be killed. Ordered to stand down to protesters, some of the officers had fearfully counted their ammunition to make sure they would have a bullet for themselves to avoid being beaten to death, he said… TRENDING: Ocasio-Cortez Says Skyrocketing Crime In NYC Caused By Poor People Shoplifting Bread The 150 officers represent about 20 percent of the Minneapolis Police Department’s force of approximately 800. Meuser warned Friday that the number of officers seeking to file disability claims is likely to grow based on the inquiries his office has received.

This comes after the Minneapolis City Council recently voted to defund the police.

