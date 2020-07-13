https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/nba-panics-backtracks-store-sales-rep-tells-reporter-cant-buy-free-hong-kong-jersey-can-buy-kill-cops-jersey-audio/

Daily Caller sports reporter David Hookstead on Monday spoke to a sales rep at the NBA store who told him he could not buy a “Free Hong Kong” jersey, but he CAN buy a “Kill Cops” jersey.

The NBA store offers custom jerseys where fans can choose a name with a 12-character limit.

David Hookstead contacted the NBA store after realizing he was able to type “KillCops” in the custom text, but unable to choose “FreeHongKong.”

I’m on the phone with the NBA store right now. Sales rep says I can’t buy a FreeHongKong jersey, but I can buy a KillCops jersey if I want one. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 13, 2020

The NBA store sales rep. clearly confirmed to the reporter that he CAN buy a “Kill Cops” jersey, but he cannot buy a “free Hong Kong” jersey.

AUDIO:

Here is audio of the NBA store telling me I can’t buy a FreeHongKong jersey, but I can buy a KillCops jersey. Eventually, once they realized what was happening, they claimed they couldn’t sell me anything because of high call volume and system error. pic.twitter.com/S9bdj9xgXU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 13, 2020

Listen to the full Audio of David Hookstead’s call to the NBA store:

[embedded content]

The NBA panicked and backtracked after major public backlash.

DAVID HOOKSTEAD: The NBA is no longer creating/selling “KillCops” and “FuckPolice” jerseys after I called and asked for one. Just a few hours ago, there was nothing stopping anyone from purchasing both. What is the NBA’s excuse for why it was ever allowed?

BREAKING: The @NBA is no longer creating/selling “KillCops” and “FuckPolice” jerseys after I called and asked for one. Just a few hours ago, there was nothing stopping anyone from purchasing both. What is the NBA’s excuse for why it was ever allowed? pic.twitter.com/Lth0i8ecdS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 13, 2020

