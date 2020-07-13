https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-york-city-reports-zero-covid-19-deaths-but-governor-says-things-will-worsen-soon

New York City, once the epicenter of COVID-19, reported zero new coronavirus deaths on Sunday for the first time since early March, but the state’s governor warned that everything will get bad soon.

The city has reported a total of 215,924 confirmed cases and says 18,670 people have died from the virus, according to city statistics. April 7 marked the city’s peak for deaths, with 597.

But on Saturday, there were zero deaths, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. That ends a four-month stretch of deaths that began after the city recorded its first COVID-19 fatality on March 11.

Still, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that outbreaks reportedly occurring across the country could soon move to New York.

“You’re going to see our numbers and the Northeast numbers probably start to increase because the virus that you see now in the South and the West — California has real trouble — it’s going to come back here,” Cuomo said Friday in a radio interview. “It is going to come back here. It’s like being on a merry-go-round. It’s totally predictable. And we’re going to go through an increase. I can feel it coming. And it is so unnecessary and so cruel.”

On Sunday, Cuomo again warned that the virus will return to the state.

“Today’s numbers remain low and stable, but it is up to us to keep it that way,” the governor said in a statement.

“New York State continues to move forward combatting COVID-19 with its phased, data-driven reopening in the face of alarming increases in cases throughout the country and in the nationwide death rate,” Cuomo said. “What’s happening elsewhere in the United States is very concerning to us here at home, and our ability to avoid the same fate rests on New Yorkers’ willingness to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and local governments’ willingness to enforce state guidelines.

“Being New York Tough isn’t easy, but New Yorkers have shown the nation that we can effectively fight the virus when we all come together, and I urge them not to give up any ground now,” he said.

Cuomo also noted that there were five deaths in the state on Sunday attributed to COVID-19.

“Today’s update on the numbers: 62,418 tests were performed yesterday. 677 tests came back positive (1.08% of total). Total hospitalizations are at 801. Sadly, there were 5 COVID fatalities yesterday,” he wrote on Twitter.

Today’s update on the numbers: 62,418 tests were performed yesterday. 677 tests came back positive (1.08% of total). Total hospitalizations are at 801. Sadly, there were 5 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/QUrai7J9jY — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 12, 2020

Cuomo said state officials are keeping an eye on hot spots in the state.

“New York State is closely monitoring an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Rensselaer County, a number of which are being investigated as being linked to several individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling back to New York from Georgia,” the governor said. “They are in isolation and the New York State Department of Health and Rensselaer County Health Department are conducting contact tracing.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

