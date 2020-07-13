https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/newsom-closes-churches-gyms-hair-salons-indoor-dining-bars-theaters-california-no-end-date-lockdown-given/

Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday announced a complete shut down of indoor dining, theaters, bars, museums and zoos due to an increase in Coronavirus ‘cases.’

“We’re continuing to see hospitalizations rise and we continue to see an increase in the rate of positivity in the state,” the governor said.

“We are moving back into a ‘modification mode’ of our original stay-at-home order,” said Newsom. “This is a new statewide action, effective today.”

NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates. CA is now closing indoor operations STATEWIDE for: -Restaurants

-Wineries

-Movie theaters, family entertainment

-Zoos, museums

-Cardrooms Bars must close ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

Additionally, Newsom closed churches, gyms, hair and nail salons, indoor malls in Los Angeles and 29 other counties including Orange County, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Diego and all other counties in Southern California.

There is no end date to the lockdown and Newsom said Black Lives Matter protests are allowed!

“We have a framework around protests,” Newsom said suggesting his new authoritarian lockdown would not restrict the leftist insurrection.

Counties impacted by the Marxist shutdown:

Colusa

Contra Costa

Fresno

Glenn

Imperial

Kern

Kings

LA

Madera

Marin

Merced

Monterey

Napa

Orange

Placer

Riverside

Sacramento

San Benito

San Bernardino

San Diego

San Joaquin

Santa Barbara

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tulare

Yolo

Yuba

Ventura

Watch Newsom’s press conference below:

LIVE NOW: Governor @GavinNewsom provides an update on the state’s response to #COVID19. https://t.co/ISfz5xx71z — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 13, 2020

