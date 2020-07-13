https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/newsom-closes-churches-gyms-hair-salons-indoor-dining-bars-theaters-california-no-end-date-lockdown-given/

Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday announced a complete shut down of indoor dining, theaters, bars, museums and zoos due to an increase in Coronavirus ‘cases.’

“We’re continuing to see hospitalizations rise and we continue to see an increase in the rate of positivity in the state,” the governor said.

“We are moving back into a ‘modification mode’ of our original stay-at-home order,” said Newsom. “This is a new statewide action, effective today.”

TRENDING: Ocasio-Cortez Says Skyrocketing Crime In NYC Caused By Poor People Shoplifting Bread

Additionally, Newsom closed churches, gyms, hair and nail salons, indoor malls in Los Angeles and 29 other counties including Orange County, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Diego and all other counties in Southern California.

There is no end date to the lockdown and Newsom said Black Lives Matter protests are allowed!

“We have a framework around protests,” Newsom said suggesting his new authoritarian lockdown would not restrict the leftist insurrection.

Counties impacted by the Marxist shutdown:

  • Colusa
    Contra Costa
    Fresno
    Glenn
    Imperial
    Kern
    Kings
    LA
    Madera
    Marin
    Merced
    Monterey
    Napa
    Orange
    Placer
    Riverside
    Sacramento
    San Benito
    San Bernardino
    San Diego
    San Joaquin
    Santa Barbara
    Solano
    Sonoma
    Stanislaus
    Sutter
    Tulare
    Yolo
    Yuba
    Ventura

Watch Newsom’s press conference below:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...