https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/507085-newsom-orders-california-to-shut-down-indoor-activities-all-bar

California Gov. Gavin NewsomGavin NewsomBusinesses plead for states to enforce mask mandates A nationwide response from an unusual place: City halls California, Florida, Texas report new single day high coronavirus death tolls MORE (D) on Monday ordered several indoor activities and all bar operations to shut down across the state as it grapples with growing coronavirus case numbers.

The governor announced in a press briefing that restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment venues, zoos, museums and card rooms will shut down all indoor operations. Newsom also said that bars must close down entirely.

NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates. CA is now closing indoor operations STATEWIDE for: -Restaurants

-Wineries

-Movie theaters, family entertainment

-Zoos, museums

-Cardrooms Bars must close ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Restaurants will still be permitted to provide service for outdoor dining and take-out.

Newsom described the move as a “dimmer switch” version of his stay-at-home order from earlier this year. The new order is expected to stay in effect for at least three weeks, he said.

“We’ve made this point on multiple occasions and that is we’re moving back into a modification mode of our original stay-at-home order,” the governor said.

Newsom also named 30 counties where fitness centers, places of worship, offices for “Non-Critical Sectors,” personal care services, hair salons, barbershops and malls will have to close down. This order covers 80 percent of Californians, including those from Los Angeles, Orange, Sacramento and San Diego counties.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW: As #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, 30 counties will now be required to CLOSE INDOOR OPERATIONS for: -Fitness Centers

-Places of Worship

-Offices for Non-Critical Sectors

-Personal Care Services

-Hair Salons and Barbershops

-Malls — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

The California governor announced the new restrictions as the state attempts to rein in the rising COVID-19 cases. The state has recorded 320,804 cases during the pandemic, leading to 7,017 deaths, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

In his press conference, Newsom said the state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases increased this week to 8,211, compared to last week’s 7,876. Hospitalization has increased 28 percent over 14 days, and 23 new deaths were reported in one day.

“This continues to be a deadly disease,” he said.

California was one of the earliest states to confirm a COVID-19 case but managed to avoid the massive spring surge that New York state experienced.

But in recent weeks, states including California, Arizona, Florida and Texas have seen soaring coronavirus totals that have moved officials to issue or reimpose restrictions, including shuttering businesses that had previously reopened.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

