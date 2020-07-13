https://www.dailywire.com/news/nra-ar-15-modern-day-musket-david-hogg-musket-my-a-juanita-broaddrick-fires-off-question-for-hogg

On Saturday, the National Rifle Association, possibly in response to the rioting and looting across the nation during the summer, issued a tweet describing the AR-15 as “the modern day musket.”

“The AR-15 is the modern day musket. An everyday gun for everyday citizens,” the tweet reads.

The AR-15 is the modern day musket.

An everyday gun for everyday citizens. — NRA (@NRA) July 11, 2020

The tweet elicited support from gun rights advocates who felt that the necessity of protecting one’s home or business required arms strong enough to fend off possible attacks, while it engendered an incendiary response from gun control advocates, who lambasted the NRA and cited school shootings that were committed with the AR-15.

One prominent gun control activist, David Hogg, who was a student present at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida when a shooter killed 17 people and injured 17 others in February 2018, mocked the tweet.

“6 minutes 20 seconds Is all it took for the shooter at my high school to fire over 100 rounds from his AR-15 to shoot 34 people,” wrote Hogg. “In that same amount of time even the most trained person would have only been able to fire 18 rounds with a musket. Modern day musket my ass.”

6 minutes 20 seconds Is all it took for the shooter at my high school to fire over 100 rounds from his AR-15 to shoot 34 people. In that same amount of time even the most trained person would have only been able to fire 18 rounds with a musket. Modern day musket my ass https://t.co/ED2Tyxxdrc — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) July 12, 2020

Hogg’s tweet appears to have incensed Juanita Broaddrick, who noted Hogg had made no public comment about a recent report regarding AR-15s.

“Where was your outrage when the leader of Chaz was handing out AR-15’s like candy?” she wrote.

Where was your outrage when the leader of Chaz was handing out AR-15’s like candy? https://t.co/hwKoE3cT0y — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 13, 2020

Video shows Raz Simone handing out a long rifle to another person inside the Seattle BLM “Autonomous Zone.” Guns, weapons and drugs are ubiquitous in and around the “no cop” zone. pic.twitter.com/u9ZsS1YlZP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 15, 2020

Independent reporter Any Ngo’s report of Simone’s actions was confirmed by Snopes.

News.com.au reported of the reputed leader in Seattle’s Capital Hill Autonomous Zone, Raz Simone:

… footage from the rapper’s live stream, which has been viewed almost 500,000 times on social media, shows Mr Simone handing out guns to strangers from the boot of his Tesla. The footage from June 10 – two days after the CHOP was established – shows him walking down the street holding one of the guns and two young masked men also holding the weapons. “We’re just being ready,” he says to the camera in the footage. “We’re not doing anything illegal.”

Initiative 594, passed in Washington state in 2014, states:

No person shall sell or transfer a firearm unless:

(a) The person is a licensed dealer;

(b) The purchaser or transferee is a licensed dealer; or

(c) The requirements of subsection (3) of this section are met. (3) Where neither party to a prospective firearms transaction is a licensed dealer, the parties to the transaction shall complete the sale or transfer through a licensed dealer as follows: (a) The seller or transferor shall deliver the firearm to a licensed dealer to process the sale or transfer as if it is selling or transferring the firearm from its inventory to the purchaser or transferee, except that the unlicensed seller or transferor may remove the firearm from the business premises of the licensed dealer while the background check is being conducted. If the seller or transferor removes the firearm from the business premises of the licensed dealer while the background check is being conducted, the purchaser or transferee and the seller or transferor shall return to the business premises of the licensed dealer and the seller or transferor shall again deliver the firearm to the licensed dealer prior to completing the sale or transfer.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

