One of the main reasons the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration’s efforts to end the DACA program were done improperly is because the memo ending the program didn’t cite any specific policy reason to stop it.

Former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke told The New York Times she didn’t include any policy reasons in the termination memo because she didn’t agree with the reasons some White House officials were pushing to end it.

Duke said she agrees that DACA, which stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, “isn’t a legal program.”

But she told the newspaper that she disagreed with the idea that the program, which provides certain protections to young immigrants, would lead to more illegal immigration.

That is the reasoning, she said, that was put forward by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

Duke told the newspaper she was “ambushed” during an August 2017 meeting where she was asked to sign a memo ending the program. She said, “the room was stacked” and instead of discussing how to change the program, she was told the decision already was made.

“What was missing for me is really that process of discussing it,” she said. “It is a grave decision not only from a legal standpoint, but from the effect it will have on not just 700,000 people but 700,000 people plus their families.”

She said she had hoped that lawmakers would be the ones to come up with a way to permit undocumented immigrants covered by the program to live and work permanently in the U.S.

Duke told the newspaper that she supported Trump’s immigration agenda that involved tightening immigration security.

But she said Trump’s “America First” philosophy has shifted toward one that is “America Only.”

She said she preferred implementing stricter immigration measures as long as the policies were humane. A policy regarding separating families along the border was rejected when she was acting secretary only to be approved by her successor just months after she left the role.

“I think that we have the room to help people,” she said. “And one of the ways we have the room to help people is through our immigration system.”

