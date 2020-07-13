http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Lc4t-mAvcD4/

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has launched a search for a group of men suspected of brutally beating an Orthodox Jewish man and screaming anti-Semitic insults at him in broad daylight.

The alleged attack occurred on July 11th at around 3:00 P.M. near 2525 Kings Highway and East 27th Street.

CBS New York reports: “When officers arrived, according to the NYPD, they learned the victim was walking home when three unidentified men in a car stopped beside him and started shouting anti-Semitic slurs. Police said the victim responded, before the men got out of the car, pushed him to the ground and punched him repeatedly.”

Following the alleged attack, the victim transported himself to Community Hospital and received stitches on his face. He also suffered a broken finger.

NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident and said the suspects are believed to be between 18 to 20 years old.

