https://www.theepochtimes.com/nypd-releases-footage-of-gunmen-shooting-3-men-amid-crime-wave_3422453.html

The New York City Police Department released footage that appeared to show two suspects opening fire on two men in the Bronx on Sunday.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison posted the clip to Twitter, asking anyone with information about the shootings to come forward.

“Officers from the 44 Precinct responded to a 911 call for a male shot at 306 East 171 street. Upon arrival they discovered three males with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims, later died from their injuries, while one remains hospitalized,” he wrote. The incident occurred on July 5.

A video of the incident can be seen below: (warning: graphic)

On Sunday, July 5th, Police Officers from the 44 Precinct responded to a 911 call for a male shot at 306 East 171 street. Upon arrival they discovered three males with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims, later died from their injuries, while one remains hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/EyKg6eduYj — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 6, 2020

According to the New York Daily News, one of the men who was killed in the shooting was identified as an aspiring rapper. The other was identified by friends as Eghosa Imafidon.

“That was my brother,” Marcus Joseph, a friend of Imafidon, told the paper. “He was a stand up guy,” Joseph said. “Everybody loved him. He was a lovable guy.”

Photos of the two suspects who opened fire on three people in a Bronx apartment building, killing two of them and wounding the third. (NYPD)

The NYPD asked that anyone with information about the shootings to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM @NYPDTips.

The incident occurred in the midst of a crime wave that has been gripping New York City. Shootings have spiked so far in 2020, as compared with previous years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

