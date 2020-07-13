https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/peaceful-blm-protester-beats-st-louis-city-employees-butt-rifle-face-3-morning/

Another peaceful protest.
A St. Louis protester Daundre Fitzpatrick beat two city employees in the face with the butt of a rifle during a BLM protest at 3 in the morning.

The city employees were towing cars near St. Louis City Hall when the peaceful protesters jumped them and beat them in the face with a rifle.

Seven people were arrested on Sunday.

Daundre Fitzpatrick

More Daundre

For the record we have seen several leftists attending rallies in St. Louis the last three weeks with rifles.

