https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/peaceful-blm-protester-beats-st-louis-city-employees-butt-rifle-face-3-morning/

Another peaceful protest.

A St. Louis protester Daundre Fitzpatrick beat two city employees in the face with the butt of a rifle during a BLM protest at 3 in the morning.

The city employees were towing cars near St. Louis City Hall when the peaceful protesters jumped them and beat them in the face with a rifle.

On 7/9/20, two City employees were assaulted downtown. Officers arrested 20-year old Daundre Fitzpatrick relative to the investigation & the @stlcao issued one count of Assault 3rd, once count of Assault 4th & one count of UUW. #ArrestMade pic.twitter.com/pQSylfXXY6 — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) July 13, 2020

TRENDING: College Democrats, Satanists and Witches Team Up to Shut Down Young Conservatives of Texas Chapter

Seven people were arrested on Sunday.

“KMOV reporter Caroline Hecker said on Twitter that protesters grabbed their camera and “threatened to beat us up unless we left.” They r NOT protestors! They are extremists. @carolinehecker#STL#SaintLouis https://t.co/MFeYTaq7EG — Dan Powell (@DanPoSTL) July 12, 2020

Daundre Fitzpatrick



More Daundre—



For the record we have seen several leftists attending rallies in St. Louis the last three weeks with rifles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

