Even Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is not safe from the “cancelation” mobs, it turns out, as she discovered this weekend when she became the target of a progressive effort to oust her from her long-held seat in the House of Representatives.

Pelosi is the target of an attack from the left and will face Shahid Buttar in the general election in November. Buttar is, like many left-leaning insurgent candidates, a Democratic socialist with, as Townhall notes, a resume of progressive bona fides, including several trips to Burning Man, and plenty of “socially conscious music” and poetry available for free on SoundCloud. He is also an immigrant and a Muslim and wears his hair in a “man-bun.”

“Buttar finished second in the primary and represents Pelosi’s first general election challenger from within the Democratic Party in 30 years,” Townhall reports.

Unlike Pelosi, Buttar supports the Green New Deal, single-payer health care (or, in the alternative, the more “realistic” “Medicare for All” plan proposed during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)), the edicts of “intersectional feminism,” a significant hike in the national minimum wage, and fully open borders.

Pelosi has, despite her position as a leading Congressional opponent to President Donald Trump, been a top target of Justice Democrats and Democratic socialists. In 2016, her office was the first stop for then-newly elected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who joined a Green New Deal protest outside the Speaker’s front door rather than step in for an appointment. Since then, progressives like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) have challenged Pelosi to censure or otherwise punish them for statements made about far-left policies.

On Saturday, Buttar’s campaign organized and deployed a social media campaign targeting Pelosi directly with a hashtag, “#PelosiMustGo,” in order to force the Speaker to debate Buttar publicly.

“Nancy Pelosi stands in the way of progress and has done so for decades. That’s why #PelosiMustGo. My name is Shahid Buttar, and I approve this message,” Buttar’s campaign tweeted.

Pelosi’s progressive critics focused on Pelosi’s wealth and time in Congress, noting that she herself is a millionaire and has taken from corporate campaign funders.

“t’s pretty simple,” tweeted one. “There’s going to be Nancy Pelosi and Shahid Buttar on the ballot in CA-12, two Democratic candidates. So your choices are someone who’ll fight for $100 millionaires like herself or someone who’ll fight for you on issues like Medicare-for-all.”

The hashtag met with pushback from more practical Democrats, but the progressives would not be deterred.

“I actually understand why liberals and centrists are lashing out at the #PelosiMustGo hashtag because I used to be them. I used to think all Democrats had our best interests at heart. I had no idea corporate Democrats like @SpeakerPelosi were putting corporations over people,” tweeted one organizer.

“Nancy Pelosi first ran for congress in 1987 against Harry Britt, an openly gay socialist & activist during the civil rights movement. She has single-handedly undermined the working class ever since, working endlessly to protect the power of the wealthy,” noted another.

Pelosi, based on polls, is not in danger of losing her seat, although the Justice Democrats are targeting a number of Pelosi allies who are more vulnerable.

