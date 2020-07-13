https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/pelosi-sides-woke-mob-queen/

By Daniel Goodman

On Thursday Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced to the country that she thought people should just do what they want to do. This amazingly libertarian stance shocked some people. After all, the question was about the statue of Christopher Columbus that an angry, violent mob with no sense of history tore down and tossed into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. “People will do what they do,” she replied. She went on to say that “it’s up to the communities to decide what statues they want to see.” So, Pelosi has decided to take the side of vigilantism over the rule of law, which is a decidedly stunning and brave position for the speaker of the House of Representatives, i.e., the body tasked with writing the laws that form the aforementioned rule of law, to take.

But this really isn’t stunning and brave for the reasons one might think. There’s no bravery in refusing to stand up to the woke mobs. There was no bravery in pandering to them, either, by donning a Kente cloth and kneeling, save for the small amount of bravery it took to risk looking like a fool for wearing slave trader’s garb, and being unable to rise up from the kneel. No, the most important thing is the “people will do what they do,” statement she is using to justify her own weakness to resist the radical, anti-American leftist wing of her own party, the one of which she is the titular head.

A quick Google search for the phrase “Pelosi condemns” reveals pages of things she actually does have the backbone to condemn. Unsurprisingly, most have to do with Donald Trump.

Pelosi condemned Trump’s response to the New York Times story about Russians placing bounties on American troops in Afghanistan, saying, “This is as bad as it gets … I don’t know what the Russians have on the president.”

Pelosi condemned Trump’s comments at his Oklahoma rally where he asked officials to slow down COVID-19 testing, saying, “The President is ethically unfit and intellectually unprepared to lead.”

Pelosi condemned Trump for holding off on sanctions on China in order to complete a trade deal, saying, “President Trump’s admission that he is looking the other way and enabling one of the worst human rights atrocities of our time in order to ink a trade deal is appalling.”

The list goes on and on. But, Madame Speaker, Trump will do what he does, no?

Pelosi has been on the wrong side of condemnation herself, most notably of late, for her behavior at the State of the Union, including tearing up the official congressional copy of the address. For the media, this was of course stunning and brave. It was seen as an effective response to Trump’s divisive State of the Union Address, which served only to undermine the election.

No, minor issues like tossing the priceless statue of a hero of the Italians, the Spanish and Americans into the harbor of the city your father once served as mayor is small potatoes in comparison to Trump tweets about “The Squad.”

Pelosi’s response really shows us how far she is willing to go to defeat us. It isn’t about beating Trump. It is about us: those condemned to the proverbial basket of Deplorables, the 10-15% of the American people who aren’t good people. You see, those of us who get up every morning, go to work, pay our bills, try to remember to get our oil changed and dread having to go to the grocery store are the real problem in America. You see, we like Christopher Columbus, and we take pictures of ourselves by his statues. We also like Thomas Jefferson and George Washington. We aren’t perfect by any means, but we hold no animus toward people of other races, and we reject the premise that white people are irredeemably racist. We, ourselves, are white, black, brown and so on. We eagerly delve into our Ancestry DNA results for the latest updates to learn about what a fascinating mix of blood courses through our veins. We respect police officers and thank them for the work they do to keep us safe. We are the ones Pelosi, Hillary and Biden want to defeat, and we are veritable innocents in comparison with the Marxist BLM hordes that destroy our country. We effect change through the ballot box. We don’t just tear down the statues we don’t like because we respect that someone thought enough of that person to build a statue.

But people will do what they do. We mind our business, love our country, and we get insulted for it. We are expected to bow down and shine shoes simply because of the actions of people who probably had very little to do with most of our genealogy. It’s ignorant to judge our ancestors by the morality of the present, but it’s pure evil to seek punishment and retribution from people who may or may not be related to those you judge. Pelosi certainly isn’t shining anyone’s shoes. She’s just hoping not to anger the mob. That’s why she won’t condemn them. It’s easy to condemn us Deplorables because we never liked her anyway.

We all have a right to be afraid of the “people will do what people do” attitude of Pelosi. If she can’t find it in her heart to condemn the destruction of the Christopher Columbus statue, what hope have we when one of us is torn down? We know Pelosi has no problem destroying things she doesn’t like. She did it right in front of our faces on national television. She is a despot and a tyrant, and the tyrannical left love her for it. Our only hope is for a Republican win in the House, and for the Senate to remain in Republican control. Even then, we must hope that the Republicans have the backbone to resist her. God help us all.

Daniel Goodman holds a B.A. in Philosophy and Religious Studies, a Juris Doctor, and Master of Laws (LLM) in Health Law and Public Policy. His writings have been featured in the Valdosta State University Undergraduate Research Journal, and he has contributed research on Constitutional Law issues such as state sovereignty. Goodman currently is an attorney in the state of Florida.

