Joe Biden (D) is building a lead in Texas, according to a Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll released on Sunday.

The survey, fielded June 29 – July 7 among 1,909 registered voters across Texas, showed the former vice president building a five-point lead over President Trump. Republicans comprised 40 percent of the sample, followed by Democrats (37 percent) and “neither” (23 percent).

“If the general election for president were held today, for whom would you vote?” the survey asked.

Trump garnered 41 percent compared to Biden’s 46 percent. Four percent of respondents selected “other,” and nine percent indicated they were “undecided.”

A closer look shows that independents, currently, tend to favor Biden in the Lone Star State, as 44 percent chose him while one-quarter selected Trump. However, 20 percent of independents remain undecided — a factor that could pose a significant impact on the outcome of the race.

“While President Trump has and still enjoys near universal approval from Republicans, and overwhelming disfavor from Democrats, he has lost considerable ground among the folks in the middle, who may ultimately decide who wins Texas in November,” said UT-Tyler political scientist Kenneth Bryant Jr.

Respondents were also asked, “In general, do you approve or disapprove of the way President Donald Trump is handling his job as President?”

Half of the voters, 50 percent, expressed disapproval while 42 percent indicated approval.

The survey suggests Trump’s slip involves his handing of the coronavirus pandemic, with the majority, 52 percent, disapproving of his handling of the crisis and 38 percent approving.

The survey also asked, “Has the federal government’s response to coronavirus and the protests caused you to reconsider who you will vote for to be President in November?”

One-fifth of voters said the government’s response has caused them to reconsider “a great deal,” 16 percent said a “fair amount,” another 16 percent said “not too much,” and 44 percent said “not at all.” That general sentiment appeared to be consistent among Democrat, Republican, and independent voters.

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 2.24 percent.

The RealClearPolitics average, as of Monday morning, showed Trump and Biden tied in the Lone Star State.

Trump secured a victory in Texas in 2016, defeating Hillary Clinton 52.2 percent to 43.2 percent.

