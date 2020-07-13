https://www.theblaze.com/news/portland-militants-gang-up-on-elderly-man-then-one-of-them-apparently-a-woman-punches-him-in-face-staggering-him-backward

A militant in Portland, Oregon — apparently a woman — was caught on video punching an elderly man in the face while an accompanying left-wing mob was harassing and ganging up on him.

What are the details?

Photojournalist Alex Milan Tracy posted video of the attack on Twitter early Monday morning and wrote that the victim reportedly said “f*** black lives” as he was surrounded behind the Justice Center, where rioters have been attacking police and destroying property seemingly on a nightly basis for some time.

There is no audible utterance of “f*** black lives” on the clip, however.

Instead it shows the man, sporting a white facial hair, arguing with leftist militants in the street.

Then in a scene reminiscent of a schoolyard showdown, one of them begins dragging the man’s bicycle away from him down a sidewalk.

The man reacts by slowly walking in pursuit of his two-wheeled transportation and remarking, “Look at what they’re doing to my stuff!”

“Because you don’t have no f***ing respect!” one of the militants yells back at the man.

When he catches up to his bike, the elderly man keeps arguing with the mob while the leftist militant who dragged his bike away walks right up and punches him in the face, staggering him backward.

One of the attacker’s comrades rushes in and pulls the attacker away as the man recovers and quickly asks, “And that’s legal, huh? When she hits me it’s legal?”

Here’s the clip. (Content warning: Language):

Elderly Man Sucker Punched Portand Protests #BLM #PDX #Portland #Riots



In a later clip, about 20 to 30 militants are seen letting the man leave but still following him down a sidewalk while yelling, “Get the f*** outta here!” The man is heard replying, “How am I a racist? I didn’t say anything like that.”

This story has been updated.

