After issuing multiple warnings to residents in the area, the Portland Police Department worked to clear out a section of the city Sunday in response to the setting of a fire, smoke from which was “entering the Justice Center creating a hazard for all persons inside.”

While law enforcement officials moved people out of the area, an anti-police protester screamed obscenities at officers, at one point telling one of the officers that she hoped that someone would kill him and his family.

“F*** off you, b***h,” the demonstrator yelled at police as they cleared people out of the area.

As the police in riot gear continued to push the demonstrators forward, the woman screamed while walking, “Hey, godd*mnit, I’m disabled, I’m disabled I can’t walk!”

The woman then turned around and said to the officers, “I hope someone kills your f***ing family.”

“I hope they kill you too,” the woman continued. “I hope someone burns down your whole precinct with all y’all inside. Can’t wait to see it. Can’t wait to see it.”

The Portland Police Department issued repeated warnings for people to leave the area because federal law enforcement officials were engaging an unruly mob.

“PPB is aware Federal Officers are currently engaging a crowd in the area of SW 3rd Ave between SW Salmon St/SW Main St. Federal Officers also deployed CS,” the department tweeted. “PPB is asking the community to avoid the area for safety.”

The department added a short time later, “PPB has closed the area in downtown Portland between SW Harvey Milk St to SW Colombia Ave / SW Naito Pkwy to SW Broadway Ave. If you are in this area Please leave now.”

The Associated Press reported last week:

Downtown businesses in Portland, Oregon, have sustained about $23 million in damages and lost customers because of violent nightly protests that have brought the city to its knees, authorities said Wednesday. At a police briefing, Deputy Chief Chris Davis said the intensity of the violence by an “agitator corps” and the length of the protests that are now in their sixth week are unprecedented in Oregon’s largest city.

“Quite frankly, this is not sustainable,” Deputy Chief Chris Davis said. “There’s a very big difference between protests and the kind of mayhem that we’ve seen every night. … The Black Lives Matter movement is not violent. The story that we’re going to talk about today is about a small group of agitators that is attempting to hijack that message and use it as a cover for criminal activity.”

The Portland Police Department put out another warning on Sunday night as alleged criminal activity once again flared up.

“Portland Police are securing the area near SW 3rdAve and SW Main St because of a fire. Smoke is entering the Justice Center creating a hazard for all persons inside,” the department said. “Anyone in the the area move so members Portland Fire & Rescue may safely extinguish the fire. Move away now.”

“Move away now,” the department continued. “If you remain in the area and show the intent to engage in physical resistance to removal or if emergency circumstances require you may be subject to the use of force including riot control agents and impact weapons. Move to the west away from SW 3rd & SW Main.”

