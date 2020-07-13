http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uZFHIk3jWOA/

A protester in Portland, Oregon, told a police officer she hopes someone “kills your whole fucking family” and that “someone burns down your precinct with all y’all inside.”

Chaos erupted in Portland yet again over the weekend as angry demonstrators took to the streets as part of a greater effort to drain the city of resources. Tensions rose early Sunday as one protester was caught on camera hurling obscenities at authorities clearing out the area.

“Fuck off, you bitch,” she screamed as authorities urged her to move forward. “I’m disabled, I can’t walk [inaudible],” she objected as officers pushed her forward with night sticks.After matching pace with the officers, the woman turned and said calmly, “I hope someone kills your whole fucking family,” flashing a large grin.

BLM PROTESTER TO PORTLAND COP: “I hope someone kills your whole f*cken family” pic.twitter.com/ocVU0mHyi1 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 12, 2020

MOBILIZING: Antifa is now mobilizing industrial trash cans in the streets of Portland pic.twitter.com/4n6qiWPivO — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 12, 2020

Correction: Federal Police — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 12, 2020

Protesters reportedly attempted to set the North precinct on fire last month and barricade officers inside — an attempt followed by days of additional arson, looting, and violence.

Police also said that protesters were trying to put up fencing between the North precinct and the Boys and Girls Club. Police say they administered tear gas after mortars and paintball rounds were fired towards them. Multiple officers reportedly suffered injuries #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/bowjzf3SyB — Dan McCarthy (@DanMcKATU) June 26, 2020

Days later, Portland protesters targeted cops again, throwing baseball-sized rocks and hurling commercial-grade fireworks at officers while launching mortars toward the federal courthouse.

These are the fireworks antifa are using to attack police & the public in Portland. Last night one of their own comrades was injured by their explosive outside the federal courthouse. They rioted for hours and started a fire inside the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/TO1TAoRPsN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2020

Officers moved to clear out part of downtown Portland near the Justice Center early Monday morning, which has remained a target of demonstrators over the last several weeks, after warning demonstrators to refrain from lighting fires.

“Portland Police are securing the area near SW 3rd Ave and SW Main St because of a fire. Smoke is entering the Justice Center creating a hazard for all persons inside,” Portland Police said.

“Anyone in the area move so members Portland Fire & Rescue may safely extinguish the fire. Move away now,” the department added:

Portland Police are securing the area near SW 3rdAve and SW Main St because of a fire. Smoke is entering the Justice Center creating a hazard for all persons inside. Anyone in the the area move so members Portland Fire & Rescue may safely extinguish the fire. Move away now. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 13, 2020

Portland Police told those near the Justice Center and Federal Courthouse to refrain from lighting fires. Smoke enters the Justice Center and creates an unhealthy atmosphere for people inside including employees and persons in custody. Lighting fires may result in arrest. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 13, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: Antifa are currently vandalizing the Court House and attempting to bait the Federal Police outside here in Portland pic.twitter.com/baDltWOVUf — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 13, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: Protland protester lays on top of a destroyed monument with burning flames surrounding in an act of protest pic.twitter.com/eJFUxq2hac — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 13, 2020

Antifa are trying to set the federal courthouse on fire again. This is why federal law enforcement were deployed to protect it. Portland city officials would allow it to burn down to appease mob. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/HTai3U7N4F — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 13, 2020

This is the lawlessness that repeats every night as antifa and BLM militants claim control of downtown Portland. They confront an elderly man with a bicycle and say he’s not allowed in the area. Video by @livesmattershow pic.twitter.com/10cgQRanhu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 13, 2020

Antifa and Protesters are now lighting fires in the streets in front of the “Justice Center” in Portland On the corner of Main and 3rd pic.twitter.com/d6c3CQvpKk — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 13, 2020

Portland businesses have lost at least $23 million since the recent weeks of violent protests rocking the city following the May 25 death of George Floyd.

“It is really unprecedented in Portland’s history. We are now in our sixth week of these events, and we’re always hopeful that we’re winding down,” Portland Police Bureau Deputy Chief Chris Davis said of the protests.

“We’ve never seen this intensity of violent, focused criminal activity over this long of a period of time,” he added.

