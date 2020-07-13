https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/redskins-announce-retirement-name-logo/

(FOX NEWS) — The Washington Redskins announced Monday they will change their team name and logo after about 87 years of using it, in the wake of corporate and public pressure to ditch the moniker over racial connotations.

The Redskins did not announce a new name.

“On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

