Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has said he is willing to pull in former special counsel Robert Mueller to testify, following the request of Democrats and after Mueller’s The Washington Post opinion piece defending the investigation into Russian collusion, but Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Monday he is not sure if there is much more Mueller can say.

“Since he testified weakly, a couple of things have happened,” Bigg told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “The most prominent [was] Ric Grenell [with] transcripts that show that all these folks, [Jim] Clapper and [John] Brennan, etc., they knew there was no collusion, and they testified under oath privately, and then publicly they tried to cause insurrection.”

Mueller’s testimony “may be very instructive and illuminating,” he added “but he won’t be very good, if he’s anything like it was a year ago.”

The biggest risk that could happen politically is if Mueller gives an “incredible performance, but it’s just not going to happen,” Biggs said. “Mr. Mueller said himself yesterday in an op-ed, there’s no collusion in the Trump campaign, and he said that under oath a year ago.”

However, Mueller would have a “very hard time” convincing the public the investigation was not politically driven, Biggs said, as “he admits, they knew there was no collusion early on.”

Mueller also defended his decision to recommend indictment of Trump ally Roger Stone and said even with Trump’s decision to commute his sentence, Stone remains a felon.

“The Roger Stone thing, think about this: We know this was politically driven,” Biggs said. “All you have to do is take a look at the SWAT team coming in to get a guy that you are arresting for process crimes and CNN being live on the spot. You don’t see that kind of thing happen anywhere else.”

