https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/report-meadows-tracking-leakers/

(Washington Examiner) — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows reportedly put a plan into motion to root out leakers.

Meadows, a former Republican congressman from North Carolina, aims to identify White House staffers who make unauthorized disclosures to the media by providing specific bits of information that he can trace back to individual staffers, according to Axios. Thus far, Meadows has caught one person responsible for a minor leak.

“Meadows told me he was doing that. I don’t know if it ever worked,” one former White House official told Axios’s Jonathan Swan.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

