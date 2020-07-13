https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/clemency-tech-censorship/2020/07/13/id/976835

Roger Stone said he will campaign for President Donald Trump now that he’s been granted clemency by Trump himself.

“I will do anything necessary to elect my candidate, short of breaking the law,” Stone told Axios.

“It’ll be a very tough fight. He’s got three obstacles: voter fraud … internet censorship, which I have just recently experienced myself; and, of course, the constant falsehoods being pushed by the corporate-owned mainstream media. Those all make it a difficult race.”

Stone added, “But he is a great campaigner. He’s a great communicator.”

Stone, 67, was due to start his 40-month sentence this week after he was convicted late last year for lying to investigators and witness tampering as part of the Russia probe. Trump commuted Stone’s sentence on Friday.

Stone tried to delay the start of his sentence because of the coronavirus pandemic. He told Axios, “I’m asthmatic. Sending me to a prison where I could not be socially distanced … would, I think, be a death sentence.”

Stone also said he plans to write a book about his experience as a figure in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

