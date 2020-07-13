https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/07/13/californias-two-largest-school-districts-will-stick-online-classes-fall/

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today that he would be shutting down nearly everything in the state that involves groups of people gathering indoors. The order had two parts, the first applying to everyone in the state and the second apply to counties on a state monitoring list which currently includes the major population centers of the state:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all dine-in restaurants, bars, movie theaters, museums and other indoor businesses across the state to close Monday as Covid-19 cases continue to climb. The businesses ordered to close statewide include indoor operations at restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums, cardrooms and bars. They will be allowed to operate outdoors, if possible, he said… In addition to the statewide order, Newsom also ordered the closure of indoor operations for fitness centers, worship services, personal care services, malls, offices, hair salons and barbershops for all counties which have been on California’s monitoring list for three or more consecutive days, which represent 80% of the state’s population. There are now 30 counties on the list, including Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange counties, Newsom said.

Effective immediately, CA is closing some indoor business operations statewide and additional indoor business operations in counties on @CAPublicHealth Monitoring List for 3 consecutive days. 📍Find the updated list of counties here: https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/W3wBJp2ap5 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 13, 2020

You’ll notice that schools aren’t mentioned in either list, but as Jazz mentioned earlier LA County Unified, which is the largest school district in the state, announced today that it will be doing online classes only in the fall.

Los Angeles campuses will not reopen for classes on Aug. 18, and the nation’s second-largest school system will continue with online learning until further notice, because of the worsening coronavirus surge, Supt. Austin Beutner announced Monday… In California, day by day, more school systems are choosing to keep campuses closed and reopen online only as health officials sound the alarm about the rising number of coronavirus cases. In Northern California those districts include West Contra Costa County, East Side Union in San Jose and the Oakland Unified School District.

Also today, San Diego’s school district (the state’s 2nd largest) announced it would be doing online classes instead of a proposed hybrid schedule that would have students on campus part time. Orange County is holding a meeting tonight to discuss plans to reopen schools.

All of this is obviously going to be bad news for the state’s (and the country’s) economy. During his announcement today, Gov. Newsom went into detail on why he is making this change today. It comes down to a growth in the number of new cases and the death toll.

