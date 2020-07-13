https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sexual-assault-settlement-women/2020/07/13/id/977015

The six women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault have asked a judge to turn down a settlement for nearly $19 million.

Six women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault urged a judge to reject an almost $19 million settlement between the movie producer, the board of his former studio, and other accusers, in a Monday filing.

The accusers wrote in a Manhattan federal court filing the settlement would leave the accusers with between $10,000 to $20,000 once they pay legal fees and costs. They also claimed the settlement “absolved” Weinstein of his guilt, ending any further litigation with the New York attorney general office.

Weinstein is now serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual assault and rape. He is currently appealing those charges and facing rape and sexual assault charges in Los Angeles.

“Although the deal speaks about individual awards up to $750,000 and the New York State Attorney General has bragged about a ‘win’ for victims, that is all a cruel hoax,” the accusers said.

