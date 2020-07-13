https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Open-Society-Foundations-donation-racial-equality-policing/2020/07/13/id/976870

George Soros’s Open Society Foundations is infusing $220 million into organizations dedicated to building power in Black communities nationwide.

The billionaire’s group announced Monday that $150 million of the investment will fund five-year grants to Black-led organizations that have a mission of racial equality. Some of the groups are fighting for expanded voting rights, while some are focused on police reform.

Some of the grant recipients include Black Voters Matter, Circle for Justice Innovations, Repairers of the Breach and the Equal Justice Initiative, according to Open Society Foundations.

“It is inspiring and powerful to experience this transformational moment in the racial justice movement,” Open Society Foundations’ President Patrick Gaspard said in a statement. “We are honored to be able to carry on the vital work of fighting for rights, dignity, and equity for oppressed people the world over started by our founder and chair, George Soros.”

The other $70 million has been earmarked for “more immediate efforts to advance racial justice.”

Money will be donated to aid local governments and organizations looking to boost local expertise in understanding and navigating municipal budgets as cities “reimagine public safety” and move “beyond the culture of criminalization and incarceration,” according to the foundation.

In addition, the foundation is creating opportunities for students to enroll in internships and fellowships that focus on racial justice, democracy, organizing and mentorship.

“This is the time for urgent and bold action to address racial injustice in America,” Alexander Soros, George Soros’s son and deputy chair of the Open Society Foundations, said in a statement. “These investments will empower proven leaders in the Black community to reimagine policing, end mass incarceration, and eliminate the barriers to opportunity that have been the source of inequity for too long.”

There will also be money spent to help keep elections safe and secure during the coronavirus pandemic and to help fight voter suppression.

