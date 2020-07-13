http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/GN1hd9VIQcE/tesla-stock-is-now-pricier-than-shares-of-googles-alphabet-2020-07-13
Tesla Inc. TSLA, +2.68% shares on Monday rose more than 14%, headed for a record high and trading above shares of Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. GOOG, +0.68% GOOGL, +0.86% and Priceline.com’s Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG, +0.34%. The stock’s one-day gain is its best since a 16% jump in March. The rally has pushed the Silicon Valley car maker’s market value to around $321 billion, the most valued car company in the world after Japan’s Toyota Motor Co. TM, +0.82%. Tesla shares are up nine out of the past 10 sessions as investors await the company’s second-quarter results next Wednesday, and the possibility of a surprise quarterly profit that would set the company to joining the S&P 500 index. SPX, +1.02%