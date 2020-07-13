https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/study-new-england-journal-medicine-shows-reason-keeping-children-home-school-politics/

The New England Journal of Medicine released the results of a study on the China coronavirus that are shocking. Children have a very low risk of catching the China coronavirus.

Based on the study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the senior author concluded that:

“[E]ven if children do get infected, they are less likely to transmit the disease to others than adults. We have not found a single instance of a child infecting parents.“

TRENDING: Ocasio-Cortez Says Skyrocketing Crime In NYC Caused By Poor People Shoplifting Bread

This is huge.

The genetic analysis in this study is the most direct evidence of the direction of transmission. And this evidence shows that children must be less likely to transmit than adults.

No other way to view this. These datasets are basically irrefutable.