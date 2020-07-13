https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/study-new-england-journal-medicine-shows-reason-keeping-children-home-school-politics/
The results from a study reported in the New England Journal of Medicine show that the only reason children are being kept from school due to the China coronavirus is politics.
The New England Journal of Medicine released the results of a study on the China coronavirus that are shocking. Children have a very low risk of catching the China coronavirus.
Based on the study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the senior author concluded that:
“[E]ven if children do get infected, they are less likely to transmit the disease to others than adults. We have not found a single instance of a child infecting parents.“
This is huge.
The genetic analysis in this study is the most direct evidence of the direction of transmission. And this evidence shows that children must be less likely to transmit than adults.
No other way to view this. These datasets are basically irrefutable.
These results show the low risk children have for transmitting the virus:
First, there is almost no controversy that children’s safety is not the concern from being in school
Their risks of becoming infected and severely unwell are incredibly low (even accounting for the extremely rare hyperinflammatory syndrome)
Let’s get our children back in school.
