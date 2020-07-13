https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/ted-cruz-investigation-american-airlines-gop-senator-spotted-without-mandatory-face-mask-drinking-coffee/

American Airlines is investigating Senator Ted Cruz after the Texas lawmaker was photographed sitting in first class without a face mask on.

Tex Cruz was photographed on Sunday drinking coffee and looking down at at his phone without a face covering.

A spox for Ted Cruz said the GOP Senator temporarily took off his face mask to drink his coffee.

“To help promote safety, Senator Cruz wears a mask when traveling, and practices social distancing where possible,” the statement read. “Consistent with airline policy, he temporarily removes the mask while eating or drinking.”

TRENDING: Ocasio-Cortez Says Skyrocketing Crime In NYC Caused By Poor People Shoplifting Bread

Captured today at 10:45am — @TedCruz on a commercial flight, refusing to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/h8DM7J4CMi — Hosseh (@hossehenad) July 13, 2020

Ted Cruz was seen wearing a face mask in another photo.

SPOTTED: Ted Cruz wearing a mask on a plane when he isn’t drinking coffee https://t.co/ma6GVbqIBo pic.twitter.com/7bI8tSGeL8 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 13, 2020

However, the Democrat operative who posted the original photo of Ted Cruz lectured the public on how to drink coffee whilst wearing a mask.

“For those trying to argue that he was drinking, it’s not hard to have a mask on and undo one side to take a sip then put it back on. Most people take their time drinking coffee,” Hosseh tweeted.

Leftist overlords are now lecturing people how to eat, drink and wear a face mask.

American Airlines said it is investigating Ted Cruz.

The US Sun reported: In response to a customer questioning why Cruz wasn’t wearing a mask, American Airlines said: “We are committed to protecting the health and safety of all customers, and we are reviewing the details of this matter.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

