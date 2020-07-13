https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/2020-hope-democrat-party-joe-biden-hears-sounds-voices-tells-reporters-tiny-rally-come-rain-video/

This guy is the hope of the Democrat Party?

Slo-Mo-Joe can’t give a 5 minute speech with TelePrompters without losing his place or screwing up.

During his recent speech to a high school gymnasium of liberal reporters Joe Biden lost his place during a rain shower and told reporters who were sitting in the gym to come in out of the rain.

This was odd even for Joe Biden.

Via Dan Scavino.

