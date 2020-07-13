https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/507005-top-mueller-prosecutor-we-could-have-done-more-in-russia

A top prosecutor in special counsel Robert MuellerRobert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE‘s investigation of President Trump Donald John TrumpDavis: Supreme Court decision is bad news for Trump, good news for Vance Meadows trying to root out suspected White House leakers by feeding them info: Axios Pressley hits DeVos over reopening schools: ‘I wouldn’t trust you to care for a house plant let alone my child’ MORE‘s campaign and Russia is planning a new book that examines what he calls a “hard truth” about the probe; namely, that it was not as successful as it could have been.

Andrew Weissman, the former head of the Justice Department’s criminal fraud division, said he plans to release a memoir on Sept. 29 that details the Mueller team’s efforts to investigate figures close to the Trump campaign and its battles with the White House, according to The Associated Press.

“I am deeply proud of the work we did and of the unprecedented number of people we indicted and convicted — and in record speed. But the hard truth is that we made mistakes. We could have done more. ‘Where Law Ends’ documents the choices we made, good and bad, for all to see and judge and learn from,” Weissman told the news service.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the story of our investigation into how our democracy was attacked by Russia and how those who condoned and ignored that assault undermined our ability to uncover the truth,” he continued. “My obligation as a prosecutor was to follow the facts where they led, using all available tools and undeterred by the onslaught of the president’s unique powers to undermine our work.”

Mueller’s probe, which dominated much of the conversation in Washington, D.C.’s political sphere, concluded last year and largely receded from the headlines and faded from public view. The investigation, which ended with charges filed against members of the Trump campaign including Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump turns to immigration; primary day delays expected GOP votes to give Graham broad subpoena power in Obama-era probe Will the ‘law and order’ president pardon Roger Stone? MORE and Rick Gates Rick GatesGOP votes to give Graham broad subpoena power in Obama-era probe Democrats aim to amend Graham subpoena to include Trump allies Former Trump campaign aide asks to finish prison sentence at home, citing coronavirus MORE, did not take a position on whether the president had obstructed justice.

Democrats argued that the probe and the president’s conversations with Ukraine’s president, in particular, revealed intent to seek foreign assistance in the 2016 election, and sought his removal from office. The House impeachment effort ended with Trump’s acquittal in a trial in the GOP-controlled Senate in which most Democrats and one Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyChris Christie: I wouldn’t have commuted Roger Stone sentence We haven’t seen how low it can go Trump lashes out at Toomey, Romney after Roger Stone clemency criticism MORE (R-Utah), voted to remove the president from office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

