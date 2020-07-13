https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/traditional-media-right-behind-mob-marxists-oppose-everything-stand-attorney-mark-mccloskey-speaks-tucker-carlson-video/

St. Louis Police served a warrant on Patricia and Mark McCloskey on Friday night, the armed couple who defended their beautiful and historic home from rioters last month.

Police seized the rifle that Mark McCloskey was seen holding in videos of the incident that went massively viral.

“Late Friday evening 5 On Your Side confirmed attorney Al Watkins was no longer representing the McCloskeys, and that attorney Joel Schwartz had taken over. Schwartz confirmed a search warrant was issued at 8 p.m. Friday night, but would not say what was taken from the home. Schwartz also said he does not know where the handgun is,” local station KSDK reports. “Schwartz told 5 On Your Side he does not believe charges are warranted against the McCloskeys and that he hopes to meet with St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office next week, but that there is no official appointment at this time.”

No charges are known to have been filed against the couple at this time.

TRENDING: Ocasio-Cortez Says Skyrocketing Crime In NYC Caused By Poor People Shoplifting Bread

The couple was doxed and threatened by insane leftists for daring to take a stand against the rioters. Many have been demanding charges against the couple for exercising their Second Amendment right.

On Monday Mark McCloskey joined Tucker Carlson to talk about the ongoing assault by the left and leftist officials on his home and livelihood.

Mark McCloskey slammed the viciousl liberal media.

Mark McCloskey: Well you know the traditional media is right behind the mob. We’re not allowed to use the word anymore, the large crowd of angry people. And are supporting these entities which are from my understanding are Marxists and oppose everything I stand for and I hold dear and near… I think it’s time for people to have a different stand. To stand up and have some risk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]