President TrumpDonald John TrumpDavis: Supreme Court decision is bad news for Trump, good news for Vance Meadows trying to root out suspected White House leakers by feeding them info: Axios Pressley hits DeVos over reopening schools: ‘I wouldn’t trust you to care for a house plant let alone my child’ MORE on Monday shared a tweet from game show host Chuck Woolery, who claimed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other sources of information are lying about the coronavirus pandemic to hurt him in November’s election.

“The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most ,that we are told to trust,” Woolery tweeted. “I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”

The tweet was one of three Trump shared Monday morning from Woolery, an outspoken conservative who used to host “Wheel of Fortune” and “Love Connection,” among other shows. It is the latest instance of Trump undercutting the guidance of his administration’s own public health agencies amid a pandemic that has infected millions globally and killed more than 135,000 people in the United States.

Trump has frequently ignored CDC guidance over the last few months as the pandemic has worsened in the U.S. He has held multiple large indoor gatherings over the last several weeks, despite the CDC and public health experts cautioning against such events.

The president on Saturday wore a mask for the first time in front of the media, months after the public health agency issued guidance encouraging the use of facial coverings to slow the spread of the virus.

And Trump last week complained that the CDC’s guidelines for schools resuming in-person learning were too “tough & expensive.”

“While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!!” Trump tweeted.

