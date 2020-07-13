http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/5-u5vEdLkEQ/two-standards-of-justice.php
In her press conference earlier today, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked about President Trump’s commutation of the sentence of Roger Stone. She responded, I think, appropriately, concluding that “[t]here really are two standards of justice in this country.”
Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: “There really are two standards of justice in this country.” pic.twitter.com/ASbT6g2NCx
— The Hill (@thehill) July 13, 2020